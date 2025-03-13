Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lowered by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 2.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $36,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VXUS stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

