Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
