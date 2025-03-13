Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after acquiring an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,235,000 after acquiring an additional 817,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

