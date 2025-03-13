Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.63 and last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 20551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.86.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $800.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

