Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $221.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.28. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.