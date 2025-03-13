Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $221.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.