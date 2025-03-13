Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4,087.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

