Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,993,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $231,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000.

BSV opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

