Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.