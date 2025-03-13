Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 469,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 237,567 shares.The stock last traded at $83.31 and had previously closed at $83.72.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
