Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 469,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 237,567 shares.The stock last traded at $83.31 and had previously closed at $83.72.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.