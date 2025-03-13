Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $376.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

