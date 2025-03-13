Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 126,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 55,005 shares.The stock last traded at $323.43 and had previously closed at $326.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.01 and its 200-day moving average is $358.96.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

