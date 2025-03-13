Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.10. 2,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 63,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Uxin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

