Utility Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, CRH, Eaton, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Quanta Services are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. They are typically considered defensive investments because their services remain in demand regardless of economic cycles, often resulting in steady dividend income and lower volatility compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $36.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.53. 116,775,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,159,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $728.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $496.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.19. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $518.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,206,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,191,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.10. 7,838,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,299. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.51. 2,214,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.49. 5,459,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded down $12.63 on Monday, hitting $233.39. 1,451,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,036. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.17 and a 200-day moving average of $305.31. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Featured Stories