Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Tricia D. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

