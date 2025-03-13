Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 449,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,741. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a positive return on equity of 50.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

About Upland Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 255,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

