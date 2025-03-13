Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Upland Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 449,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,741. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a positive return on equity of 50.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upland Software
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.