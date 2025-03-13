Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Upland Software by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Upland Software by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 406,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

