Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday.
Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 3.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Unity Biotechnology worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
