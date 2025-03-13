United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.
United Natural Foods Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of UNFI stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
