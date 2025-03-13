United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

