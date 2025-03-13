UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial cut shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. UDR’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in UDR by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,515,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

