UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,725 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UDR were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of UDR by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 308,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 267,662 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.90, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.