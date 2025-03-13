Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $11,332.07 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $11,332.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,265.44. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $39,776.10.

On Friday, January 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 144 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $6,564.96.

On Friday, December 20th, Dennis Cho sold 316 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $14,188.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Dennis Cho sold 133 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $6,225.73.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

