Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $11,332.07 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $11,332.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,265.44. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $39,776.10.
  • On Friday, January 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 144 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $6,564.96.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Dennis Cho sold 316 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $14,188.40.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Dennis Cho sold 133 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $6,225.73.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.