Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,052,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,988,000. Finally, Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after purchasing an additional 704,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

