Truvestments Capital LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $145.84 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average is $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. The trade was a 4.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

