Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

