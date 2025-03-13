Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at $125,488,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Solventum by 32.9% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,842,000 after buying an additional 1,765,676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at $50,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Solventum by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after buying an additional 431,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

