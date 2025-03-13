Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 443 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $908.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.