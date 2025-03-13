Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 135 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after purchasing an additional 520,536 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 326.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.61 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

