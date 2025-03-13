Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

