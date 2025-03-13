Truist Financial Cuts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $185.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $201.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $151.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

