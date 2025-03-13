Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.16.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

