Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE TRT opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.92. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

