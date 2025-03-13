Tredje AP fonden Sells 10,822 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.