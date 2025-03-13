Tredje AP fonden Purchases 5,820 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $34,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

PH stock opened at $613.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $663.37 and its 200 day moving average is $651.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.