Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $260.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

