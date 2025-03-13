TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the February 13th total of 162,900 shares. Currently, 81.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance
RNAZ opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.35. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $66.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
