Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $57,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 567,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $339.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $285.62 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.11.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

