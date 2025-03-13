Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading 3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 315.80 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 313.20 ($4.06). Approximately 1,882,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,846,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.94).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.19) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.35) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 431.25 ($5.59).

Get Trainline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

Trainline Stock Performance

About Trainline

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.61.

(Get Free Report)

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.