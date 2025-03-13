Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Boosted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 398.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,383.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

