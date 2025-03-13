Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Update

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Towa Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

About Towa Pharmaceutical

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

