Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Tourmaline Bio has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

