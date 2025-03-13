Top Retail Stocks To Research – March 12th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Micron Technology, and Walmart are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that primarily sell goods and services directly to consumers. These companies can operate through brick-and-mortar stores, online platforms, or a combination of both, and their performance is influenced by consumer spending trends and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $17.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.55. The company had a trading volume of 105,010,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,116,422. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.55, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.53.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,202,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,295,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.12. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.86. 27,380,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,955,180. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.25.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,583,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,195,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.30. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $376.91 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,245,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,510. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $322.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.22. 16,019,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,018,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,084,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,798,917. The company has a market cap of $689.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

