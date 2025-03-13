Top Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – March 13th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies that have a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion. These stocks are associated with well-established companies known for their stability, steady earnings, and often, consistent dividend payments, making them attractive to investors seeking lower-risk options in the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,395,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,003,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,558,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,073,844. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $470.01. 33,517,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,064,058. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.88. The company has a market cap of $296.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

See Also