Top Esports Stocks To Follow Now – March 13th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Beasley Broadcast Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in competitive video gaming, including game developers, event organizers, broadcasters, and related service providers. Investors in these stocks often seek to capitalize on the rapid growth of the esports industry, which has expanded globally through streaming platforms and digital media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 1,733,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,458. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.95. 134,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.19. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 506,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.16. The company had a trading volume of 63,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,138. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $178.35 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 144,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,639. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 81,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,979. NIP Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

BBGI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

