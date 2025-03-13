Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 12th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Core Scientific, CleanSpark, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that have significant exposure to Bitcoin, whether by investing in it, deriving revenue from Bitcoin-related services, or engaging in mining activities. They offer investors a way to gain indirect exposure to the price movements and market trends of Bitcoin without having to purchase and manage the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 17,189,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,123,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,553,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,490,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 5.95.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 8,199,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,735,534. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 6.83.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 8,521,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,146,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 4.20.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,322,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,760,291. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 4.36.

