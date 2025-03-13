TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 6,760.87%.
TomCo Energy Trading Down 11.6 %
LON:TOM traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.04 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893,473. TomCo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.
About TomCo Energy
