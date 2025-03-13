TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 6,760.87%.

TomCo Energy Trading Down 11.6 %

LON:TOM traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.04 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893,473. TomCo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

