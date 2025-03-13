Tillman Hartley LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tillman Hartley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.