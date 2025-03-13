Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires 6,117 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

