Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 608,500 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,500 shares during the quarter. Smurfit Westrock makes up approximately 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $108,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,716,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 1.6 %

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 312.73%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

