Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 159,362 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159,362 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $36,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

LH opened at $236.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

